Marjorie Taylor Greenes warns Nikki Haley to obey Trump or be "eradicated from the party" (video)

MAGA foot soldier Marjorie Taylor Greene milled around in the dust cloud of Donald Trump's campaign trail yesterday, warning Nikki Haley at one point that she better step in line.

"This is a referendum on the Republican party," Georgia's delusional VP-wannabe told MSNBC from a New Hampshire diner last night — a line she later repeated in a speech to warm up the mob. (Greene's speech was relegated to a room so hot and stuffy, "multiple attendees collapsed from dehydration," according to The Washington Post.)

"Not only do we support President Trump, we support his policies. And any Republican that isn't willing to adapt these policies, we are completely eradicating from the party," she continued. (See video below, posted by Republican Accountability.)

What the clip below leaves out, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is what she said next: "It's up to Nikki Haley what she does." Greene also warned Trump's last-standing opponent that "it would be a good choice for Nikki Haley if she drops out after this election." In other words, stand behind Trump and his MAGA cult or face eradication. Spoken like a true fascist.