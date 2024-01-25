New York dancer, 25, dies from peanut allergy after eating cookies that didn't label the peanuts

A 25-year-old woman with a severe peanut allergy died in New York City after eating cookies that were not labeled as containing peanuts — as required by law.

Órla Baxendale, a UK-born dancer who had moved to New York to pursue her career, had reportedly eaten Vanilla Florentine Cookies, made by Cookies United, earlier this month. She then went into anaphylactic shock, which caused her to die.

The mislabeled cookies, which had been purchased at Stew Leonard's supermarket in Connecticut, have been recalled.

From Baxendale's attorneys via NBC News: