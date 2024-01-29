Vince McMahon resigns, again

Wrestling boss Vince McMahon retired after it emerged he had paid off staff at the organization, returned to it, and is now resigning again after being named in a sex trafficking lawsuit.

"Out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately," a statement quoted McMahon as saying, while denying the allegations presented by former WWE staffer Janel Grant.

McMahon reportedly paid off multiple women, including Grant, but Grant ultimately did not receive what she had settled for and has therefore sued and gone public with her story. She alleges McMahon pressured her into sex with him and others, commited acts of "extreme cruelty and degradation" during these incidents, and that WWE worked to conceal his wrongdoing during the superficial retirement and reinstatement following the victims' original exposure of it.

I'd suggest pouring one out for the dimwits at Netflix who signed a 10-year $5 billion deal with WWE days before this story broke, but come, now. They all knew about Vince McMahon.