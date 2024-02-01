Cruz Corral's "corporate satire" perfectly captures how different generations deal with remote work

Remote work? I recently discovered the videos that Cruz Corral–aka "Champagne Cruz"–creates that satirize workplace culture, specifically as seen through the lenses of different generations. I'm solidly "Gen X" and find his depictions of Boomers, Gen X, Millenials, and Gen Z really spot-on and hilarious. Here are some of my favorites: "Different generations getting asked to stay on late";"Different generations filling out the anonymous HR survey; "Different generations having a bad start to a Monday" and "Different generations onboarding remotely."

Cruz Corral is based in Los Angeles and attended Loyola Marymount University. He graduated in 2018 and began working on marketing and advertising. Net Influencer provides more details: Cruz's content focuses on corporate and work humor, which he calls "corporate satire." He started posting during the pandemic in late 2020 after watching other creators posting about similar topics.

To see more of his work, check out his TikTok.

