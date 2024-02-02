Can you tell the difference between these dancing humans and these dancing chickens? Honestly, I cannot.

We've previously brought you the wonderful work of Smac McCreanor, aka "Hydraulic Press Girl." Well, if you thought her interpretive dances to hydraulic presses squishing things were great, wait until you see her "Chicken Club" work. The Los Angeles-based Australian artist, actress, dancer, choreographer, content creator and set designer has been creating absolutely perfect videos of her and her friends dancing along to the choreography of some very talented dancing chickens.

The chickens belong to Il Gallinaio Special, who posts terrific videos of the chickens dancing to lots of very catchy music. Smac and her friends then dress up like the chickens and perform their dance moves, then stitch with the original videos. The results are just terrific—you really have to see them to understand how absolutely perfectly the humans transform themselves into dancing chickens. I find the videos an absolute joy to watch.

To see more of Il Gallinaio Special's chickens, check out their TikTok. And for more of Smac McCreanor's work, check out her Instagram or TikTok.