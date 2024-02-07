6-day prison sentence for FedEx driver who stole guns from packages he was supposed to deliver

A FedEx driver is off to prison for 6 days for stealing guns from the packages it was his job to deliver. Frank P. O'Toole, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession or sale of a stolen firearm last year, having taken two rifles and a shotgun on their way to a Federal Firearms Licensee and then attempted to sell them to someone who turned out to be a an undercover agent.

Prosecutors had asked for 10 months imprisonment, but U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley decided otherwise. O'Toole must also complete 250 hours of community service and three years of probation.

There's scant detail in the Department of Justice press release: it would be nice to know whether the whole thing was a sting, how an undercover agent came to be buying the guns, or whether the seemingly lenient sentence represented judicial salt about those circumstances.

Hey, it's a tough job! Previously: FedEx driver screamed and cursed at by racist driveway owner while delivering a package to his house