Marjorie Taylor Greene is furious with David Cameron's anti-Hitler remark: "He can kiss my ass" (video)

The ever-so-delicate Marjorie Taylor Greene became deeply offended today when David Cameron advised U.S. lawmakers not to show the "weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s" when it comes to giving aid to Ukraine.

"I believe our joint history shows the folly of giving in to tyrants in Europe who believe in redrawing boundaries by force," the UK foreign secretary said while visiting Bulgaria. "I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s. He came back for more, costing us far more lives to stop his aggression." And curiously, his anti-Nazi warning triggered Greene, who took it personally.

"I think that's rude name-calling, and I don't appreciate that type of language," said Georgia's expert on Jewish space lasers, before hilariously coloring her statement with some language of her own. "David Cameron needs to worry about his own country, and frankly, he can kiss my ass." (See video below, posted by Republicans Against Trump.)