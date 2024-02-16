Accused sex trafficker and MAGA cheerleader Matt Gaetz is claiming ignorance, but even Kevin McCarthy says the walls are closing in.

The Daily Beast reports that the House Ethics Committee and ABC have texts between Florida Congressperson Matt Gaetz and a woman who claims she was paid to have sex with him at a party. Gaetz's friend Joel Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years in prison for supplying women to these parties and is cooperating with the Ethics Committee investigation.

The Daily Beast can now report that this woman told prosecutors in 2021 that she had sex with Gaetz at a drug-fueled party that she was paid to attend, according to the woman's attorney. This attorney told The Daily Beast on Thursday that the woman, in fact, received payments in connection with multiple sex parties with people in Gaetz's circle. Her lawyer said that, in response to a subpoena, she testified about her experiences to the U.S. Attorneys investigating Gaetz. And she turned over text messages, photos, and other evidence to the Justice Department as part of its child sex trafficking inquiry into the Florida congressman, the lawyer said. The Daily Beast has obtained some of those messages and photos, which match the documents described by ABC News.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, whom Gaetz famously targetted for removal, reputedly over the ethics probe, says Gaetz'll soon be in jail. Gaetz is calling for McCarthy to be the chairman of the RNC. As a famous Canadian poet once wrote, "Isn't it ironic?"