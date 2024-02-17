Artist hilariously re-creates editorials for high fashion brands

I'm not sure how artist Julio Janpierre is so terrific at pretending he's a high fashion model, but he has absolutely perfected the craft. In this series where he strikes poses in the midst of everyday life, as if modeling for luxury fashion brands like Versace, Balenciaga, Fendi, Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and more, he absolutely nails it. He captures the vibe of each designer, and although he's creating silly commentary on the ridiculousness of modeling, he also somehow manages to look exactly like he belongs in real fashion magazine editorials.

On the other end of the spectrum, Janpierre can also rock commercial modeling—as seen in his hilarious faux shoots in JCPenney style. He also perfectly captures the look of fast-fashion brand Zara. Keep modeling, Julio—and thanks for the laughs! To see more, check out his TikTok or Instagram.

