$400 gold Trump Sneakers "sell out" instantly

Days after receiving a $355m fine for fraud after lying about the value of his properties to secure a loan, former President Donald Trump announced a $399 gold-colored Trump Sneaker. He was booed loudly at the dismal launch.

The shoes, shiny gold high tops with an American flag detail on the back, are being sold as "Never Surrender High-Tops" for $399 on a new website that also sells other Trump-branded shoes and "Victory47" cologne and perfume for $99 a bottle. He'd be the 47th president if elected again.

If he sells a million he'd come out ahead, given the obviously slim bill of materials, but alas, it's a limited edition of only 1,000 and they sold out instantly.