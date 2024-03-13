Trump's new excuse for cognitive glitches: artificial intelligence used against him

When people started sharing videos of Donald Trump mixing up the names of politicians, such as calling President Biden "Obama" and Senator Nancy Pelosi "Nikki Haley," Trump claimed that he was doing it on purpose. However, no one believed him, and he was further mocked for suggesting that he intentionally made these mistakes.

Now he is trying out a new excuse: AI. On Truth Social, Trump posted, "The Hur Report was revealed today! A disaster for Biden, a two tiered standard of justice. Artificial Intelligence was used by them against me in their videos of me. Can't do that Joe!"

One of the videos Trump is referring to is this one, posted by Tara Dublin on Twitter, who commented, "Thank you [NY Rep.] Jerry Nadler for entering this supercut of traitorous bankrupt sundowning adjudicated rapist Donald Trump's obvious dementia decline into the historic record, it is now my life's new blood."

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) also shared videos during Hur's testimony showing Trump's recent cognitive struggles.

Rep. Scanlon plays clips of Trump forgetting things during depositions pic.twitter.com/PlvW0YBth2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2024

As with many of Trump's claims, there is no evidence to support the idea that any of the videos presented during Hur's testimony were edited using AI to make Trump appear more confused than he actually is.



An increasing number of people are now using artificial intelligence as a means to deny something they have said or done. For example, MAGA operative Roger Stone has repeatedly claimed that artificial intelligence was used to create deepfakes of things he said, most notably a conversation he had with his NYPD police officer friend about assassinating U.S. Representatives Eric Swalwell and Jerry Nadler. "If there is such an audio," Stone said, "it would have to be an AI generated fraud since I never said any of the words attributed to me."