Itchy wombat borrows a hiker's walking stick in hilarious footage (video)

A silly wombat in Tasmania had a mighty strong itch on her big fluffy backside when she spotted a perfect scratching post.

Walking straight up to a hiker's feet, it at first looked as if the wombat were checking out the woman's bright orange shoes. But nope, she was just positioning herself so that her rear pressed firmly against the hiker's walking stick before shimmying against it. (See video below, posted by Animals of Tasmania.)

And although the folks standing around couldn't help but break out into laughter, the hiker managed to keep still until the wombat was itch-free and all done with the stick. "That was the silliest thing in the world," she said. And the cutest, too.

Via Laughing Squid



In a related post, here is another itchy wombat who cleverly (and adorably) uses a bench for relief.