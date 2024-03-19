UPS driver shows us how she makes friends with all the cute dogs on her route (video)

Although being a delivery driver can sometimes be risky when it comes to meeting new dogs, one UPS employee in Texas shows us how she has made friends with all the pups on her route. (Hint: she's never without her bag of treats.)

"Are you friendly?" the driver says to a pooch she hasn't seen before, who comes charging toward her. Fortunately, the answer is "yes, very friendly," as the dog wags her tail and takes the offered snack. "Oh, good dogie," the UPS driver says before moving on to the next dog, and the next, and the next.

The driver's TikTok page is devoted to these dogs, and each video is as cute as the next as she calls many by their names, greets them with kindness, and never forgets to reward them with a scrumptious biscuit. (See video below, posted by upsdrivertx via Newsweek.)

