"Don Poorleone" Trump — mocked by Biden — cries about all the "hatred" against him (video)

Poor "Don Poorleone" Trump, as the online population now calls the glum ex-president.

Already upset after President Biden mocked him again, sarcastically "congratulating" the braggart for "winning" a senior golf tournament at his own club, Trump cried to reporters as he shuffled into a New York courtroom this morning to face his hush money hearing in front of Judge Juan Merchan.

"This is a witch hunt. This is a hoax," the chapfallen defendant said, sounding like a toddler on the verge of tears. (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

This came after one of his typical early-morning rage-posts, this one about the $454 million bond, which screamed, in part, "Crooked Pols!!! There should be no FINE. I did nothing wrong! Why should I be forced to sell my 'babies' because a CORRUPT NEW YORK JUDGE & A.G. SET A FAKE AND RIDICULOUS NUMBER. … WITCH HUNT." (See second post below, reposted by Ron Filipkowski.)

To make himself feel better, the sulking GOP frontrunner then laughably compared himself to Jesus, the way a toddler might compare themself to Superman, first quoting one of his cult members: "It's ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property." And then Trump segued into a quote from the bible: "They have also surrounded me with words of hatred, And fought against me without a cause. In return for my love they are my accusers…" (See bottom post, reposted by Aaron Rupar.")

But the MAGA martyr did not fool Judge Merchan, who further humiliated Trump when he said this morning, "That you don't have a case right now is really disconcerting." And "disconcerting," when it comes to anything that involves Donald Trump, is putting it mildly.

But the spoiled toddler can stop sniveling, at least for the time being, as the appeals court just lowered his fraud bond to $175 million and gave him 10 more days to come up with the money,

Donald Trump arriving at New York Court for hearing in hush money case: "This is a witch hunt. This is a hoax."



He doesn't look happy



pic.twitter.com/dEwZNPZu18 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 25, 2024

He's really melting down today. pic.twitter.com/2F7hWyYpPC — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2024