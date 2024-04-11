Republicans prefer Voter ID, not minority outreach

Republicans in Nevada are following the national trend of using voter suppression as their minority outreach program.

The Nevada GOP minority outreach centers, once touted as a long-term commitment by the state's Republican leadership to attract and foster support in underrepresented communities, have been closed. Nevada is, however, marching towards having VoterID become the law of the land. VoterID is well-known as the application of overly burdensome ID requirements to disenfranchise millions of seniors, minorities, people with disabilities, low-income voters, and students. Where there were once outreach centers, there are now vape stores and chiropractors.

"This is a long-term commitment the RNC is making to communities to show that we are a party that represents every American," then-RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said at the May 2022 opening of the Asian American Pacific Islander center in Las Vegas' Chinatown. But a Nevada Independent analysis found that those four locations are closed and now host other businesses. The Nevada GOP did not respond to multiple requests for comment about why the centers were closed or if they plan to re-open them. The AAPI outreach center in Spring Valley is now a vape shop called "Vape Ape," which an employee told an Indy reporter had opened in the past year. The former Hispanic Voices for Trump location in East Las Vegas is now a Spanish-speaking church, and a Black Voices for Trump outpost has been replaced by a chiropractic practice and a small business selling refrigerated trailers and boxes. With the exception of a North Las Vegas RNC center-turned-boba shop, community center locations remain listed on an active page on the Nevada GOP's website, although the page is not accessible via the site's homepage and it does not note the closure of the centers. RawStory

Just yesterday, we covered a Republican candidate's declaration that people in nursing homes are too old to vote. The only way they win is gerrymandering and voter suppression. The GOP's national platform of no rights, no drugs, no voting is a real turn-off.