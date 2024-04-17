Fox News finally utters a 6-word truth: "Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot"

Wow, Fox News finally utters six words of truth: "Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot."

In an op-ed today, Fox contributor Liz Peek, a MAGA fan herself, didn't hold back, saying the "bombastic" Georgia Qongresswoman is known for her "harebrained conspiracy theories," and "would rather burn down the House, metaphorically speaking, than work towards the greater good."

"It's high time someone in the Republican Party told Marjorie Taylor Greene to turn all that bombastic self-serving showmanship and drama queen energy on Democrats, and stop trying to defeat her own party," Peek wrote.

"Currently, she is threatening to oust Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson," the 75-year-old former Wall Street research analyst for the oil industry continued.

"The Louisiana Representative, with a five-vote majority in the House, is attempting to keep his caucus intact as he navigates treacherous issues including funding Ukraine, which has become unpopular with some conservatives, and reauthorizing the controversial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. He also struggled to pass a funding bill, which required relying on Democrats to get another big spending package over the threshold…."

Peek summed up Marge in her headline, not only calling her an idiot, but adding, "She is trying to wreck the GOP."

Of course, being a Fox article, the rare truth is wrapped with inaccuracy. Marge can't "wreck" the GOP — it has already been wrecked, soon to be obliterated, and not only by the likes of Empty G, but also by her spineless colleagues, along with the MAGA movement, Donald Trump, and all of the angry extremists who came before him. And that includes Peek herself. But one can't be greedy — "idiot" is good start.

