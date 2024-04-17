Marjorie Taylor Greene damages democracy, but not Democrats

Fox News laments that congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene is not focusing her destructive energy on Democrats but is instead destroying her own Party in service of Russia.

Democrats seem to be an afterthought as MTG's full-force audition to be Putin's best friend and Trump's running mate continues. While Marge throws insults at President Biden with nearly every breath, most of her impact seems to be focused inward on the Republican congress. Increasing the already feverish in fighting and stumbling over herself in attempts to serve Trump's interests, Greene appears to be doing a great job of reducing the Republican caucus and party chances.

Someone in the Republican Party needs to tell Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to focus all her "bombastic self-serving showmanship and drama queen energy" away from her own party and instead focus it on Democrats, according to a Fox News contributor. … "Greene, who was elected by a total of 170,162 voters in 2022 in a district that the Cook report rates R+22, doesn't like any of it and would rather burn down the House, metaphorically speaking, than work towards the greater good. The greater good, unless she and her fellow discontents in Congress have forgotten, is defeating Joe Biden in November," Peek wrote Wednesday in an op-ed titled, "Marjorie Taylor Greene is an idiot. She is trying to wreck the GOP." Peek worries that Greene's antics will facilitate the Democrats winning back control of Congress, and goes on to list what she sees as the threat Democrats pose, namely raising taxes that will "undermine investment and productivity, thereby depressing wage increases," the deterioration of the education system, giving too much power to unions, packing the Supreme Court. RawStory

