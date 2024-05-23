Florida bans rainbow lighting on bridges as Pride Month approaches

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, seeking to prevent public expressions of the LGBTQ+ Pride flag colors, has mandated only red, white and blue lights on the state's bridges. Such decisions were previously left to local governments, but they kept putting up the devil's rainbows during Pride Month.

Nothing says freedom quite like telling people they can only use three government-approved colors! This is America, people. We can't just light up our infrastructure in whatever colors we want. That would be hue socialism.

The rule came via Jared W. Perdue, Florida's transportation secretary, on social media: "As Floridians prepare for Freedom Summer, Florida's bridges will follow suit, illuminating in red, white, and blue from Memorial Day through Labor Day! Thanks to the leadership of [Governor DeSantis], Florida continues to be the freest state in the nation."

Just two years ago we were mocking the Saudis for this sort of thing.

Previously: Rainbow lights replace pride flag banned by HOA

• Biden administration has reversed Trump's ban on rainbow flags