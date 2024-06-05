Watch "Butterfly in the Sky," a documentary on Reading Rainbow

Reading Rainbow is among the greatest TV shows of all time. On this Netflix special, host LeVar Burton and many others discuss its lasting cultural impact.

You may have learned to love reading through Reading Rainbow or simply found approval and encouragement, along with tremendous stories. I am wearing a LeVar Burton Says Read Banned Books tee shirt right now. If there was ever a show, I can say with 100% confidence I was happy my daughter was watching it; other than Star Wars, it's Reading Rainbow.

BUTTERFLY IN THE SKY tells the story of the beloved PBS children's series "Reading Rainbow," its iconic host LeVar Burton, and the challenges its creators faced in cultivating a love of reading through television. Two seconds into the bubbling synth sounds of its theme song will have a child of the 1980s or '90s exclaiming "Reading Rainbow!" Such is the beloved nature of the classic children's literary television show that introduced millions of kids to the wonder of books. Not only did the series insist on having kids speak to kids about their favorite stories, Reading Rainbow introduced the world to one of the most adored television hosts of all time, LeVar Burton. Thanks to his direct, non-patronizing and, most importantly, kind delivery, Burton became a conduit to learning for children of every background — delving behind the pages to the people, places, and things each new story explored. Rotten Tomatoes

