Zelda finally takes center stage in new Nintendo game

In a first for Nintendo's 38-year-old action-adventure franchise, Princess Zelda will take center stage in the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, scheduled for release on September 26th.

This marks a significant departure from tradition, as the series typically casts Link as the hero. Unveiled during the latest Nintendo Direct, Echoes of Wisdom's visual style mirrors the 2019 remake of Link's Awakening, but instead of featuring Link with a sword, it stars Zelda with a "Tri Rod," a magical tool that allows her to create and duplicate objects, called "echoes." These echoes can be anything from water blocks that serve as platforms to enchanted enemies that assist Zelda and her fairy companion, Tri, in battles.

"How you solve puzzles and battle enemies will change depending on the echoes used," says Eiji Aonuma, producer of the Legend of Zelda series. "In short we've created a game where each player's experience will be different."

