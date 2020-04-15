'How to build a Nintendo Switch' for coronavirus #StayAtHome gaming

Wow, man. Some of us take on more extreme projects during the Great Coronavirus Quarantine than others.

This ambitious fellow shows you how to build a Nintendo Switch, with a beautiful and wholesome purpose: “to Starve Online Price Gougers” who are jacking up the prices because demand is high for Nintendo Switch, and availability is nil.

Here's their introduction to the HOWTO gallery, which is amazing and stupendous.

After playing New Horizons and hyping it up to my friends, they decided they wanted a Switch. They called around to different retailers every day for a week with no luck finding anyone who had one in stock. No one knew when the next shipment would be. This led to an online search like Craigslist, OfferUp, and Ebay. Unfortunately everyone knows the rest. Upwards of $450 to $600 in the Seattle area for a used Switch. Some with and without all the accessories. This enraged me to the point of telling them I could build one cheaper out of spare parts. So they hired me to do just that. If anyone is interested in doing the same here is my step by step buying guide along with assembly instructions and a pricing guide. 1. Game Cartridge Card Slot Socket Board w/Headphones Port - $15

2. NS Console Micro SD TF Memory Card Slot Port Socket Reader - $5

3. Nintendo Switch HAC-001 CPU Cooling Heatsink - $7

4. Game Cartridge Card Plastic Cover - $1

5. Console Speaker Replacement Parts For Nintendo Switch Built in speaker - $8

6. Wifi Antenna Connecting Cable (Short) $2

7. Wifi Antenna Connecting Cable (Long) $2

8. Internal Cooling Fan - $3

9. Power & Volume Button control flex cable (w/ buttons and rubber conductor) - $4

10. Side Slider Sliding Rail Flex Cable (Left) - $3

11. Side Slider Sliding Rail Flex Cable (Right) - $3

12. Replacement Top Housing Shell Case Face plate -$6

13. Nintendo Switch Console Replacement Battery (New) - $15

14. Replacement Bottom Housing Shell Transparent Case Face plate -$5

15. Touch Screen Digitizer Adhesive - $0.50

16. Touch Screen Digitizer - $9

17. LCD Display Screen Replacement - $12

18. Shield Plate - $2

19. Iron Middle Frame - $6

20. (Not Pictured Here) - 100% WORKING OEM NINTENDO SWITCH REPLACEMENT LOGIC BOARD MOTHERBOARD - $95

21. (Not Pictured Here) - Full Screw Replacement Set - $2

22. (Not Pictured Here) - (Removal of Copper Sicker on CPU) Grand Total For Used Parts Build: = $199

Ebay Average Price Jan 2020: = (between $175 and $225)

Ebay Average Price April 2020: = (between $300 and $400) I am sure I made made mistakes in this post so feel free to correct me if I am wrong about anything. Good Luck!

And screw you if you are one of the bad guys making a buck off of a crisis.

Here you go...

How to Build A Nintendo Switch to Starve Online Price Gougers

by @sarbaaz37