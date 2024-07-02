"Bando Stone & The New World" looks like fun

Bando Stone looks like a fun romp through a post-apocalyptic future Childish Gambino-style.

Donald Glover does not make bad media. This movie looks like it will be something fun to watch at a time when the world does seem to be coming to an end. His character Bando reminds me a lot of Troy from Community, and some of Earn from Atlanta. It feels like that'll be a great distraction.

Previously:

• Why everyone is talking about Childish Gambino's 'This Is America'

• Childish Gambino's 'This is America' set to 'Call Me Maybe' walks a fine line

• Watch Donald Glover gush over Abbott Elementary

• Donald Glover is just so damn cool