"Bando Stone & The New World" looks like fun

Image: YouTube

Bando Stone looks like a fun romp through a post-apocalyptic future Childish Gambino-style.

Donald Glover does not make bad media. This movie looks like it will be something fun to watch at a time when the world does seem to be coming to an end. His character Bando reminds me a lot of Troy from Community, and some of Earn from Atlanta. It feels like that'll be a great distraction.

