Cat sounds like Donald Duck having an exorcism when he sees his own reflection

This cat was not very pleased when he encountered his reflection in the mirror.

He reacts by alternating between hissing at the reflection, and making sounds that are reminiscent of Donald Duck having an exorcism. I wonder if the cat ever got used to the mirror, or if he still makes these noises when he walks by his reflection.

I understand how this cat feels, though. Sometimes, seeing my reflection after a bad night of sleep provokes similar feelings in me.

