Donald Trump lashes out after Minnesota Gov. Walz laughs at Trump on Fox News (video)

Minnesota's Tim Walz merrily laughed on Fox News when anchor Bill Hemmer complained about President Joe Biden dropping out and said it was ironic "that Donald Trump is bad for democracy." And then the amused Democratic governor set the faux news hosts straight.

"What I know is, Democrats are willing to move when the situation warrants it," Walz said, before slapping the news crew with the cold hard facts: "Look, it doesn't matter convictions, it doesn't matter failed policies, the Republican party is stuck with Donald Trump."

"He's yours, you got him, welcome to it!" he added. To which an outraged Dictator Trump immediately responded on X.

"Why did Fox News put up Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, where I am leading?" the perpetually angry convicted ex-president posted. "They make me fight battles where I shouldn't have to fight!" (See video of Walz and Trump's response below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Meanwhile, the latest polls do not show Trump "leading" in the North Star State, according to these latest surveys listed by The Hill. Although they were conducted before Biden dropped out of the race, they do, overall, show Trump as the state's biggest loser.

