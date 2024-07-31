"It's only gotten worse": JD Vance is even more unpopular than last week, plunging to historical -15%

Trump running mate JD Vance must be pining for the good ol' days when his net popularity rating plunged below zero at -6%. Although the lowest favorable numbers in decades, -6% now looks rather promising compared to the weirdo's latest rating: -15%.

"We did this segment last week, which said he was the first one who had a net negative favorability rating coming out of his party's convention," says CNN analyst Harry Enten. "And it's only gotten worse. It's gone from -6 points to now -15 points."

"Mark my words. This is the worst vice presidential pick probably since 1972 when George McGovern chose Thomas Eagleton as his VP pick," Enten added. "He got replaced." (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

The average net favorability rating for presidential running mates at this point in the game is +19 points.