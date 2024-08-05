Man slices bell pepper in 9 seconds, sets bizarre world record

Slicing a bell pepper might seem like a mundane kitchen task, but for Wallace Wong, it is an art form perfected to a degree that has earned him a world record.

In only 9.43 seconds, Wong can slice the core of the bell pepper out, de-seed it, and chop it into meticulous slices.

Wong's remarkable skill in slicing a bell pepper looks pretty hard to beat — I'd be at risk of losing a finger if I attempted to slice a pepper this fast.

Fun Fact: Despite being commonly referred to as vegetables, bell peppers are botanically classified as fruits because they contain seeds and develop from the flower of the plant.

