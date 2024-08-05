RFKjr recalls that time he dumped a dead bear in Central Park

Candidate for President Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a video recounting the previously little-known tale of "When RFK Jr. dumped a dead bear in Central Park."

Still perhaps a better candidate than Donald Trump, but not by far, RFK Jr. posted a video of himself telling a weird story on social media. Junior evidently saw a woman hit a bear while driving into Manhattan for dinner, so he decided to pick it up and keep it for the meat. He envisioned a fridge full of yummy bear roadkill, but sadly, Robert had no time to stop and butcher it. Instead, using a bicycle he also happened to have with him, RFKjr set up a fake "cyclist runs over a bear" display in Central Park. It is all crackpottery.

"I wasn't drinking, of course, but people were drinking with me who thought this was a good idea. And I said I had an old bike in my car that somebody asked me to get rid of. I said, 'Let's go put the bear in Central Park, and we'll make it look like he got hit by a bike,'" Kennedy said as Barr and a person offscreen laughed.

"We thought it would be amusing for whoever found it or something," Kennedy said, adding that the move instead garnered massive media attention.

The New Yorker story about Kennedy's role in the incident has not yet been published. Neither the magazine nor Kennedy's campaign immediately responded to requests for comment.

"It's going to be a bad story," Kennedy predicted in the video as people laughed.