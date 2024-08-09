Crochet your way through our National Parks

Once again, the National Park Service is showing us how cool it is! This time, it's all about adorably educational crafts, including crochet. The NPS website has been showcasing what Outdoors calls "ridiculously wholesome" nature crochet patterns created by different rangers, including Hailey Burley, who created this halibut pattern and this walleye pattern. Colossal explains:

Referencing the aquatic inhabitants of Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve and Voyageurs National Park, the DIY projects to offer a playful way to engage with the environment and the creatures living in these regions.

Like to crochet? Create an amazing keepsake or just have some fun for the halibut. pic.twitter.com/fd5kAiziiX — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) November 21, 2023

I checked out the NPS website and found some more awesome patterns. Here are two of my favorites:

This triops:

Triops are a type of freshwater crustacean that live in temporary pools of rainwater throughout the world. Their eggs can survive being dry in the dirt for up to 30 years. In the summer of 2021 a hatching of Triops eggs occurred in the ballcourt of the Wupatki Pueblo after almost 5 inches in 10 days. They grew and lived in the water for about three weeks until the water dried up and they became food for other animals like ravens. Hopefully enough of them laid eggs for the next big rain.

And this lighthouse:

The Ocracoke Light Station celebrates its 200th Anniversary in 2023. Located on Ocracoke Island, the 75-foot tall Ocracoke Lighthouse guides mariners through the challenging Ocracoke Inlet, providing access not only to Ocracoke Village, but important ports such as New Bern, Edenton, and Elizabeth City. Developed and donated by Megan Lapp, this crochet pattern is for the Ocracoke Lighthouse part of Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It is recommended for Advanced Beginner level or above. A lighthouse from this pattern is approximately 3 inches from side to side, and approximately 11 inches from top to bottom. This pattern is written in U.S. terminology. Have fun!

I also found a beaver, a saguaro cactus, a mountain goat, and a lava flow pillow!

The NPS website also features other crafty activities, from sewing to building lighthouses out of plastic cups. Again, Outdoors:

Crochet not your thing? No worries. Maybe you're into sewing, and would like to try your hand at making a stuffed American shad in honor of the fish that swim in the waters of the Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail? Or maybe you'd like to sew a mouse-shaped eyeglasses case inspired by a gift from former First Lady Pat Nixon to former First Lady Mamie Eisenhower. (The free pattern for this "friendship mouse" is courtesy of the First Ladies National Historic Site in Ohio.) Looking for easy crafts to do with kids? Just search for the phrase "build your own" on the National Park Service website. If you can't make it out to a national park for a bit of outdoor adventure, do the next-best thing: make a plastic-cup lighthouse, craft a paper cannon, or, you know, crochet some fish.

Thank you, National Park Service and all of the talented rangers who are gifting us with your knowledge and creativity. Keep up the great work!

Previously:

• Behold the amazing shit blanket of 2022

• These Exorcist-themed crochet dolls are adorably creepy

• Crochet artist Nicole Nikolich creates stunning Windows home screen blanket for Microsoft