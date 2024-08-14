Kellyanne Conway declares her love for Kamala Harris in hilarious jealous rant (video)

In one of Kellyanne Conway's finest moments, the former Trump campaign manager had a meltdown on Fox News over how perfect Kamala Harris is. And her jealous rant makes for a perfect Harris-for-Prez ad.

"Left to her own devices, Kamala Harris is just one big old blind date," she complained. "She's so good looking, she's so smart, she's so wealthy, she's so funny, she's close to her mom, she goes on really cool vacations, she'll never break your heart…"

Wow, looks like a swipe right for the smitten Conway — and a vote for everyone else. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Kellyanne: Everyone is making her whatever they need her to be. She's so good-looking and smart and wealthy and funny and close to her mom and goes on really cool vacations and will never break your heart.. pic.twitter.com/BLNJJO8W9h — Acyn (@Acyn) August 14, 2024

