Smug neighbor's property line grudge costs him big time in fence feud 

TikToker Juniper Pearl is having a major dispute with her neighbor over where to put up a new fence in her backyard. Her neighbor refused to agree on what appeared to be the property boundaries, texting her condescending messages and calling her "dear." Her told her she had to get a survey done to determine the legal property line.

Pearl paid for a professional survey. It turns out she owns several more feet of yard than the neighbor thought — right up against his driveway. The neighbor even pulled up the surveyor's stakes in protest.

"My property value will drop tremendously with this fence…" the neighbor texted, as if Pearl should care about that after he'd acted like a smug jackass.

"He's very unhappy, which I don't blame him. He's very unhappy with how close it is" said Pearl.

The neighbor wants the fence built much further onto her property line, in effect giving him a generous slice of her property.

Commenters overwhelmingly advised Pearl to build the fence right along her legal property line.

"Build on the true property line, so when you want to sell, it saves you the headache." "As a former surveyor, always take what is yours. You pay taxes for it. Check with city about fence requirements. Make sure you don't install it on top of an easement. GIS 'Get It Surveyed.' Good luck!" "You need to put the fence at the property line and get a lawyer because he's going to make more problems for you." "Take your emotions out of the equation; put the fence where the line is. He won't be happy with anything you do anyway, and that's on him, not you."

