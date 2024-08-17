Download the Blockbuster VHS tape insert template

Do you need Blockbuster VHS tape inserts? Sure you do. Here's a template to download and print, recreated by Ryan Finnie.
A detailed explanation of his choices is at the GitHub repo: 'For an authentic Blockbuster case experience, take the "Barcodes" and "Fillable text" layers, group them all together, and shift them by a random amount relative to the base design, before printing.'
