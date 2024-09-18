Michigan woman stunned to find Jane Fonda at her front door canvassing for Harris and Walz (video)

A woman in Michigan got quite a surprise when she opened her front door and found Jane Fonda standing before her.

No stranger to political activism, the 86-year-old actor is knocking on doors, canvassing for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

"Makes me want to cry," the Ann Arbor resident said after Fonda gave her a big hug. "Thank you for coming."

"This is such an important election. I'm doing everything I can," Fonda said. "I've never done this for a president."

Fonda told the woman that she did, however, help get out the vote for her second husband, former California State Senator and outspoken activist Tom Hayden, who was from Royal Oak, Michigan. In 2016, Hayden had endorsed Hillary Clinton in a letter that ran in The Nation (I Used to Support Bernie, but Then I Changed My Mind) just months before he died.



"I've never done this for a president," Fonda repeated. "But this is most important. We have to, have to, have to get them elected."

(See video below, posted by Kamala for Michigan.)

Michigan woman surprised by Jane Fonda at her front door canvassing for votes. pic.twitter.com/HQuuSzVZCR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 18, 2024

