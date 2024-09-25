Montana grizzly bear "explodes" out of trap and nearly destroys a man's camera (video)

A Montana grizzly bear reminds us why it's never a good idea to get too close to wild creatures for the sake of a good Instagram post.

After the folks at Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks transported the 22-year-old male bear from a neighborhood filled with tempting chicken coops to a more remote area, they opened his trap's large door, expecting him to run away.

"I expected him to bolt into the creek, and set my camera up accordingly," said Aaron Teasdale, a photographer who had tagged along. But bears are never predictable.

And in this case, "He had his own idea which involved a bit of revenge on the damn humans with the audacity to trap him," jokes Teasdale, who had set up his camera many yards away. "Check out how he explodes from the trap as soon as the door is high enough. Then he almost takes my camera with him.." (See video below, posted by touronsofyellowstone.)

Fortunately, the photographer — who is "NOT a touron," according to the touron experts at Tourons of Yellowstone — knew not to try and pose with the not-so-cuddly beast. He was just doing his job.

