NYC Mayor Adams slaps on huge fake grin as protestor brutally heckles him at press conference (video)

Never has a smile looked as painful as the one slapped on NYC Mayor Eric Adams' face as he tried to brave relentless heckling in front of a crowd this morning.

After five federal charges related to "bribery, fraud, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations" became public, the mayor tried to chuckle his way though an outdoor press conference. But it didn't go over too well.

"This is not a Black thing, this is a you thing!" a protestor shouted as Adams flashed an insincere grin along with a thumbs up. "Your policies are anti-Black! You are a disgrace to all Black people in this city! The things that you have done are unconscionable!…You hurt our schools, our streets our dirty…"

The heckling went on for nearly a minute straight, not allowing Adams to get a word in edgewise before the footage cut off in the video below, posted by The Recount.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams gets heckled at press conference after indictment:



"Your politics are anti-Black! You are a disgrace to all Black people in this city! The things that you have done are unconscionable! … This is not a black day; this is a justice day." pic.twitter.com/DjS56hgO6h — The Recount (@therecount) September 26, 2024

From Rolling Stone:

According to the indictment, Adams "sought and accepted illegal campaign contributions in the form of 'nominee' or 'straw' contributions," from foreign entities… "By smuggling their contributions to Adams through U.S.-based straw donors, Adams's overseas contributors defeated federal laws that serve to prevent foreign influence on U.S. elections," the indictment says. Adams allegedly accepted more than $25,000 in illegal funds over the course of a year and — through New York City's Matching Funds Program for candidates — may have illegally received "more than $10,000,000 in public funds" stemming from the illegal straw donations. … On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called for Adam's to step down. "I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City," she wrote. "The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign."

Previously: New York mayor Eric Adams accused of 1993 sexual assault

