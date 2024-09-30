Man comes face to face with a bull moose — and then he makes a mistake (video)

A man in Maine says he is "extremely lucky to escape with only a few bumps & bruises" after coming face to face with a bull moose. And by the look of the elk, who stares down the man with a wide, terrified side-eye, the man is also lucky to be alive.

In video the man captured just yards from the animal, he stands very still while telling the moose to back off. The moose, also standing still, looks scared and pissed off, but seems for a moment to contemplate what the man is requesting. But then, after a long standoff, the man makes the mistake of backing up — away from the few skinny trees that had stood between him and the moose.

The last moments of the video were unexpectedly abrupt, making me gasp out loud before the footage cut off. It wasn't until afterwards that I read the caption: "Getting run over by a bull moose was not on my list of things to do today." (See video below, posted by allagash.antlers.)

Via Outdoors

