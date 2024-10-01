Jon Stewart on the bewildering denial in remaining an undecided voter

Jon Stewart tears apart the denials and false claims Trump supporters make about their terrible candidate and wonders how anyone can remain undecided.

At the top of this piece by Stewart sits the strange claim MAGAs keep making that Vice President Harris isn't clear about her plans. She is super clear and tells you precisely what she will do. They maintain the same denials, however, with their sloppy Uncle Donald. Everything Trump says or demonstrates somehow gets flipped on its head in their overarching desire to maintain support.

The open racism, antisemitism, misogyny, and narcissism add up to something very different than the person Trump's supporters claim he is. It is hard sharing a country with such people.

