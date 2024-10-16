I am a beaver believer

Last week, when Polygon proclaimed Hundreds of Beavers to be the "funniest movie of the year," I admit that I scoffed. Granted, 2024 hasn't exactly been a laugh riot in the world of film, but here is the synopsis to back my skepticism:

In this 19th century, supernatural winter epic, a drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become North America's greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers.

In the film, the eponymous beavers, along with all the other non-human mammals, are played by people in animal mascot outfits. Their eyes turn to Xs when they die, which happens quite often. Equally unrealistic puppets portray smaller animals.

It's completely ridiculous, and I was hooked immediately, even as I was unsure if it was trash or a masterpiece. It's an old-timey Buster Keaton movie with sounds but (almost) no dialogue, absurd Looney Tunes violence, and also modern video game elements, somehow.

For most of the movie, the plot seems like an afterthought — simply a means to a cartoon violence end — but it turns out there is a real story there, which I won't spoil. I'm still unsure if I am ready to proclaim it the funniest movie of the year, but it is hilarious and worth watching.

I would also like to see a complete making of documentary after watching this short featurette.

Hundreds of Beavers is streaming on the free library service Hoopla and free with ads on Tubi and Pluto TV.

Previously: Adorable beaver to remain at rescue center by order of Massachusetts governor