"A rapidly deteriorating 78-year-old felon" — actor Bradley Whitford destroys Trump in Wisconsin speech (video)

Actor Bradley Whitford returned to his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin, to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz. The "West Wing" and "The Handmaid Tale's" star took especial delight in going over Donald Trump's vile resume.

Whitford suggested that if he had pitched a character like Donald Trump in "The West Wing" writers' room, it would have been rejected for being unrealistic. Here a some of the things he said about the orange menace:

A 34-count convicted felon

An adjudicated sexual abuser

Someone who declared bankruptcy six times "after his daddy gave him almost half a billion dollars"

Couldn't successfully run a casino

Brags about sexual assault

Mocks the disabled

A draft dodger who "wraps himself in the flag"

Desecrates the service of our "veterans who gave their lives for our country by calling them 'suckers and losers'"

A serial philanderer who claims to represent Christian values

Spends life "violating all Ten Commandments like he's playing some sort of twisted bingo game with the devil"

A malignant narcissist with "a pathological need to tell people how good-looking he is"

Appears "slathered in more makeup and more hairspray than a drag queen"

Dances "incoherently to YMCA"

Has a "bizarre admiration for Arnold Palmer's junk"

Brags about overturning Roe v. Wade

Is leading a "radical war against women"

Plans to "get rid of the Affordable Care Act"

Wants to "cut taxes for the richest of the rich"

Plans "mass deportations" and "political prosecutions"

Is described as a "rapidly deteriorating 78-year-old felon"

Has "a bright future behind him" (quoting Whitford's father)

No wonder MAGA folk find Trump so aspirational!

