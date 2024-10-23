Ronald McDonald Trump blasted with 1-star reviews, forcing Yelp to shut down McDonald's comments

As the ol' saying goes, "Everything Trump touches dies." (It's also the name of a book by former GOP strategist Rick Wilson.) And so it comes as no surprise that Yelp had to kill the comments for the McDonald's in Pennsylvania after Ronald McDonald Trump pulled his stunt as a fast-food worker.

"[T]he restaurant's Yelp page was hit by a flurry of politicized reviews," reports The Washington Post, causing Yelp to temporarily disable the comments.

"Went to this McDonalds to try the new chicken big Mac and was stunned to see a convicted felon operating the drive through," said one of the 1-star reviews, via The Washington Post, while another wrote, "The fries were too salty as if someone who lost a major election had been crying over them for an hour."

And from Newsweek: "Customer service was a joke. Senile old man got bronzer on my fries, didn't wear gloves."

Ironically, the company said it needed to "investigate whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events." As if anything about the Trump clown show — which took place at a closed McDonald's — was an "actual consumer experience." Give me a deserved break.

And amusingly — not to mention predictably — when asked about the negative reviews, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung blamed it all on [checks notes] Kamala Harris! Yep, apparently, the Vice President has unleashed a plot to "terrorize a franchisee owner of a great American establishment simply because President Trump showed up at the establishment."

