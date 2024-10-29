Trump's campaign approved the racist comedian's routine

The Trump campaign reviewed the racist comedian's routine, nixed one joke, and then loaded up the teleprompter.

This is a place where the campaign will all don their Melania "Don't Care" jackets and shrug off offending an entire island filled with US citizens. All of their feigning of a lack of awareness is untrue, and they approved the message, or they wouldn't have let him get up there and tell the jokes.

However, it turns out that the disaster could have been an even bigger calamity. According to The Bulwark's Marc A. Caputo, the Trump campaign identified one "red flag" in the comedian's set that was nixed before the event. "He had a joke calling [Vice President Kamala] Harris a 'cunt,'" a "campaign insider" told Caputo. That's some real comedic genius. DailyKos

Seriously, some spokesperson for Trump thinks that because their fascist policies get them called fascists, it is a license to attack and stereotype:

"Heading into the rally, we were called Nazis. Do voters really care about a comic telling a joke that offended people who weren't going to vote for us? No," said another campaign adviser. DailyKos

The Orange Menace, of course, is doing his one famous dance move: denying he knows the comedian.

"I don't know him, someone put him up there," Trump told correspondent Rachel Scott. "I don't know who he is." RawStory

