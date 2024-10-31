"You f**king bitch!"Man flies into rage when told to remove Brandon hat at South Carolina voting center (video)

A South Carolina man illegally sported a "Let's go Brandon" hat to his voting center on Wednesday. But when he was told to remove his cap before casting his vote, he flew into a rage. Naturally, chaos ensued.

"You fucking bitch!" he shouted at the poll worker, who was just following law and order. The unhinged gentleman then threw his hat across the room before shouting and pointing his finger in a poll worker's face. When she swatted his hand away he became even more enraged, taking swings and lunging at people like an angry pitbull. The room turned to pandemonium, with the workers screaming for him to leave. A stunned witness repeatedly said, "Oh, wow," as they caught it all on camera. (See video below, posted by Call to Activism.)

This came a day after an unhinged MAGA teen threatened two Democratic voters with a machete at a polling station in Florida. And we still have five days to go. "Wow" is an understatement.

The incident is under investigation, according to Mediaite.