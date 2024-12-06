Pete Hegseth's lawyer threatens to sue sex assault accuser if Trump-pick is not confirmed (video)

Trump-pick for secretary of defense Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News host accused of drinking on the job and sexual misconduct, is a "WINNER" according to Donald Trump. And if this MAGA champ loses his confirmation, he may sue the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017.

"Quite frankly, with the violation of the agreement, you know, if he is not confirmed as the secretary of defense, we may still bring a civil extortion claim against her," attorney Timothy Parlatore told Kaitlan Collins last night on CNN.

"So there is no NDA to release her from. And if she wants to go and talk about it, she can do it," he clarified. But, he added, "she would do it at her own peril of a further defamation lawsuit."

"This is what witness intimidation looks like," wrote Republicans against Trump, along with the CNN clip (see video below). It is also what the burgeoning Trump dictatorship looks like.



