The original Charlie Brown Christmas special promo from 1965, with an additional scene

Here is the charming original CBS promo for "A Charlie Brown Christmas" from 1965. There's a scene shown in which Charlie Brown tries to play Schroeder's piano and is punched clear out of frame by Lucy. And I've never seen that scene in the special.

I checked the current version of the special streaming on Apple+, and that scene is not included. So I thought maybe it was deleted from current versions because of the violence. But this meticulous video comparing the original airing of the special with the current, revised version doesn't show the scene either.

Turns out the scene is from an unaired 1963 documentary, "A Boy Named Charlie Brown" (at 0:50). "A Charlie Brown Christmas" is considered the first Peanuts cartoon, but this documentary predates it by two years, and the short Peanuts cartoons made to bring the characters to life are actually the first collaboration of the team that made the specials: Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, producer Lee Mendelson, animator Bill Melendez, and musician Vince Guaraldi. Even many of the kids' voice actors from these documentary scenes are the ones used in "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Apparently they borrowed that scene from the documentary for the Christmas promo.