Walruses sound just like the Fart Piano

If you've never heard the wide (and wild!) range of noises that walruses make, I implore you to watch this short but informative (and hilarious!) video. It features marine biologist Kristyn Plancarte (who goes by "kp.assionate" online) and several of the walruses she's had the extreme fortune of working with over the years.

I had no idea walruses made such funny noises—they whistle and click, and also make deep guttural growls, as well as burp, fart, and diarrhea noises. In fact, walruses basically sound like they're playing the Fart Piano, which is both uncanny and ridiculously awesome. As one person commented on the video, "Bro's so schlorpy!!", which I think is the perfect descriptor. I hope these silly walruses make you laugh!

For more awesome content featuring all kinds of aquatic animals, follow Kristyn on YouTube or Instagram.