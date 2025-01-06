"Maneater" screwworm that lays eggs in nostrils and open wounds headed towards Texas

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department sent out an advisory warning hunters, livestock owners, and outdoorsy folks near the southern border to watch out for a flesh-eating parasite known as the New World Screwworm.

The "man-eating" screwworms, or "devastating pests" as the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls them, are maggots that live off of live tissue in an animal's — and sometimes human's — nostrils, eyes, open wound, or mouth. And the unwelcome critters, which were recently found in a cow in Chiapas, Mexico, are making their way towards Texas, according to CBS.

"Although USDA eradicated NWS from the United States in 1966 using sterile insect technique, there is a constant risk of re-introduction into the United States," said the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

"As a protective measure, animal health officials ask those along the southern Texas border to monitor wildlife, livestock and pets for clinical signs of NWS and immediately report potential cases."

From CBS:

The Texas parks department says the maggots will lay eggs in "open wounds or orifices of live tissue such as nostrils, eyes or mouth." Such an infestation is known as New World screwworm myiasis. … "These eggs hatch into dangerous parasitic larvae, and the maggots burrow or screw into flesh with sharp mouth hooks. Wounds can become larger, and an infestation can often cause serious, deadly damage or death to the infected animal." Signs of NWS Myiasis include irritated or depressed behavior, loss of appetite, head shaking, the smell of decaying flesh, the presence of maggots in wounds and isolation from other animals or people. To prevent an infestation, Texas officials say to clean and cover all wounds when spending time outdoors, especially in NWS-affected areas, and to apply insect repellant to outdoor clothing.



Yuck.

