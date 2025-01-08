Breathtaking video of Aurora Borealis from the International Space Station

Astronaut and astrophotographer Don Pettit gifted the world with the breathtaking video below of the Aurorea Borealis as seen from the International Space Station, approximately 250 miles above Earth.

Pettit has been aboard the ISS since September of last year.

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, is a natural light display in Earth's polar regions caused by charged particles from the Sun colliding with gases in Earth's atmosphere, producing vibrant colors like green, pink, and purple. These particles are guided by Earth's magnetic field, creating shimmering waves and patterns across the sky. Of course, Pettit's video is shot from above the aurora.

Previously:

• Interviewing astronaut Don Pettit on the pioneering science being conducted on the ISS