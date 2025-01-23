Villagers learn truth of horrific mystery monster corpse found in forest

In Thailand's Nakhon Si Thammarat province, villagers came upon a horrific sight on the ground in a mangrove forest. Photo below.

"I was setting a crab trap when I saw this huge, decaying creature with long sharp teeth," said Pinij Bansuwan. "I panicked and ran! I've never seen anything like it!"

Bansuwan photographed the monster and shared it with his community, sparking fears of extraterrestrials or other unknown beasts in the vicinity. Thai officials traveled to the site and quickly determined that the freakish remains belonged to a killer whale.

"It's unusual to spot them near the shore, and reports are scarce," the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center's Dr Rattanaporn Phakphian was quoted saying in Thaiger, where you can see more images of the animal. "This particular specimen is a juvenile, around 3.5 metres long, but fully grown, they can reach about 6 metres. Sadly, due to decomposition, we can't determine its gender."

According to Dr. Phakpian, high winds and tides likely drove the animal into the canal where it ultimately beached and died.

Thai villagers thought they found an alien, but it turned out to be a rare black killer whale washed ashore! What would you do if you stumbled upon a dead alien? #Thailand #MysterySolved #MarineLife pic.twitter.com/vF1vQgyj9b — The Thaiger (@ThaigerNews) January 20, 2025

(via Coast to Coast)

Previously:

• Teen captures video of mystery beast in a small Ohio lake

• Video of mystery animal seen in West Virginia park

• Wildlife photographer snaps image of mysterious hairy beast that turned out to be something even odder

• Bizarre mystery mermaid-like creature washed up in Papua New Guinea