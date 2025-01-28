Severance-style keycaps fit for some macrodata refinement

Transfixed by the retro desktop computers seen in Severance? Want something just like it? They were based on the Data General Dasher 2, but the real thing is rare and ancient and it would be sacrilegeous to do anything hacky with any part of one. Thankfully, you can buy a set of keycaps based on those seen in the show, SA Macrodata Refinement. Praise Kier! And Signature Plastics.

For the last four decades, we've been crafting the iconic SA profile keycaps in Custer, Washington. The high profile and sculptured top is synonymous with many iconic terminals including Data General "Dasher" which inspired the prop designers of the TV show Severance. It seemed only fitting that we'd make the authentic SA profile keycaps for their workstations. They understood that nothing else would capture that perfect blend of corporate authority and timeless computing aesthetic. No long group buy wait times, no mysterious delays – just pure, refined SA profile goodness ready to transform your workspace into something extraordinary

There's a $30 scary numbers mat to go with them, too. An appropriately huge-bezeled keyboard to slap these caps on might be hard to procure, though. The Piggy and the S7 Elephant are perfect, but good luck finding one. Vortex's M0110 has the retro look and is in stock, but the vintage is clearly "Apple" rather than "vintage terminal." A blue Nuphy Halo might work, but for the contemporary details; the blue Keychron Q7 is perhaps not the right blue.

Photo: Signature Plastics

Jesus that's a lot of mechanical keyboards:

• Review: Filco Minila Air wireless mechanical keyboard

• Going back to a mechanical keyboard turned me into a butterfingered idiot

• The dark truth about mechanical keyboards and gaming

• This budget hot swappable mechanical keyboard works great with my Mac

• Is it worth disassembling and repainting a vintage iMac to match this amazingly yellow mechanical keyboard?

• Logitech brings low-profile mechanical keyboards to the masses

• Finally, a low-profile 40% wireless mechanical keyboard