Who stole 100,000 eggs in Pennsylvania?

100,000 eggs, with a street value of $40,000, were stolen on Saturday in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police said that they were taken from the back of a trailer at about 8:40 p.m. at Pete & Gerry's Organics' warehouse in Atrim Township there. The thief made a scramble for it after eggsecuting the perfect heist.

No further details seem to be available, and if you know anything about it the authorities would like to hear from you. The price of eggs has doubled in the last few months due to an outbreak of bird flu, which has forced farmers to slaughter millions of chickens.

President Donald Trump campaigned on promises to lower the prices of groceries, including eggs, but the subject hasn't gotten much attention in the early days of his second administration. Prices are still rising, with the average price of a dozen hitting $4.15. Waffle House is adding a surcharge of 50 cents per egg at all of its 2,100 locations nationwide.

"Consumers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions," the restaurant announced in a statement. "Rather than increasing prices across the menu, this is a temporary targeted surcharge tied to the unprecedented rise in egg prices."

The charge went into effect yesterday and is "temporary," the chain said, blaming bird flu.