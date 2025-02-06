Karoline Leavitt is ridiculed for egg-price flub, sparking "Grocery Pump" Bluesky account

A flustered Karoline Leavitt became the laughing stock of the internets after a reporter asked her when the price of eggs would drop.

"Prices at the store and grocery pump?" the rattled White House Press Secretary asked at a press conference yesterday, mixing up "grocery store" with "gas pump" before scrambling up a response about Donald Trump's executive orders that had nothing to do with when egg prices would drop.

And when again pressed by a reporter for a real answer, Leavitt snapped, "I don't have a timeline!" (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

But her snarky gibberish didn't go to waste, thanks to a hilarious new Bluesky account called "Grocery Pump" that was born immediately after her flub.

From Raw Story:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is being ridiculed over a flub in her Wednesday question time. Within just 15 minutes of her flub, someone had created an account on Blue Sky for the "Grocery Pump." According to its biography, it's concerned eggs are reaching $500 a gallon. I want my prices at the 'grocery pump' to go down NOW! I can't afford the eggs I need to put into my tank,'" cracked former Republican Party chair Michael Steele on X. … "White House Barbie will have a complete meltdown one day, mark my word. The constant lying and avoiding direct answers cannot hold up under scrutiny. She is in over her head," said Tom Haudricourt, a former reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. … "The grocery pump? Okay that's a new one. Tell me you've never been inside a grocery store without telling me," quipped a junior project manager at NBC News.

Needless to say, her nonsensical non-answer was answer enough to know that egg prices won't be dropping anytime soon.

Asked when prices will actually start coming down, a flustered Karoline Leavitt says, "prices at the store and at the grocery pump?" and provides a non-answer — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-05T18:37:58.611Z

